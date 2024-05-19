Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies Roberto de Zerbi’s reason for leaving Brighton amid Bayern links

Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column to clarify the situation surrounding Roberto de Zerbi and his next move after it was announced that he’d be leaving Brighton at the end of this season.

De Zerbi has done a superb job with the Seagulls, and will no doubt get an emotional send-off today as he takes charge of his final game for the club at home against Manchester United.

Still, the Italian tactician surely won’t be out of work for long as he’s been linked with a whole host of top jobs, including Bayern Munich, though Romano has now insisted that he’s no longer in the running for the vacancy at the Allianz Arena.

Discussing De Zerbi’s future, Romano also made it clear that the 44-year-old was not leaving Brighton because he already had another job lined up, with his future seemingly still open.

This should make things interesting as it means we could see a number of clubs trying to swoop for his signature this summer, as Bayern surely won’t be the only big club on the lookout for a new manager.

De Zerbi not leaving Brighton for Bayern job, says Romano

Clarifying the situation on De Zerbi’s future, Romano said: “So, what next for De Zerbi? At the moment he has not agreed anything with any other club. We’ve heard rumours about De Zerbi and Bayern again, but my understanding is that this was a topic in April, when Max Eberl was really pushing to have De Zerbi, he was one of the candidates on their list, but then Bayern and De Zerbi, for different reasons, decided to leave the conversations. It was never close, and now De Zerbi is not going to Bayern.

“Let’s see what happens with other jobs. De Zerbi will be waiting for an opportunity and he’s now available, but Bayern will have internal talks about who can be the best candidate for them now to replace Thomas Tuchel, whether they want to go for a young coach, or for a more credible option with a more experienced coach. A lot of people at the club appreciate Hansi Flick, but the internal talks are still ongoing.

“De Zerbi, at the time of writing, is not in advanced talks with any club yet. He’s waiting for a new project, but he didn’t leave Brighton because he has another club lined up yet – this is not the case, despite what may have been reported elsewhere.”