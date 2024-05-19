Eight players risk leaving West Ham United this summer

West Ham United are set for a transformative summer transfer window, with as many as eight players potentially departing the club.

The reshuffling has already begun with the confirmed exits of Angelo Ogbonna and Ben Johnson, and reports suggest more high-profile names could follow. According to The Athletic, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta are among those who might be on their way out, with Manchester City expressing interest in the latter.

Potential key departures from West Ham United this summer

Angelo Ogbonna and Ben Johnson

The departures of Ogbonna and Johnson mark the start of what could be a significant exodus from the London Stadium. Ogbonna, a veteran defender, has been a stalwart in West Ham’s backline since joining from Juventus in 2015. His experience and leadership will be missed. Ben Johnson, a versatile young defender, is also likely to leave the club, seeking more regular first-team opportunities elsewhere.

Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta’s potential transfer is generating substantial interest, particularly from Manchester City. The Brazilian midfielder has been instrumental for the Hammers since his arrival from Lyon two years ago.

His skill set, which includes excellent ball control, defensive contributions, and versatility, has made him a key player under David Moyes. Despite West Ham’s desire to retain Paqueta, the lure of playing for a title-contending team like Manchester City and the financial incentives might compel the club to sell.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has highlighted Paqueta’s situation as a “story to watch” this summer.

Mohammed Kudus

Another significant name linked with a move away is Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian international has shown flashes of brilliance and could attract interest from top clubs seeking a dynamic midfielder.

Hammers to sell one of their stars to provide significant funds for Julen Lopetegui’s rebuild

In addition to Paqueta and Kudus, four other players are reportedly open to leaving West Ham: Thilo Kehrer, Said Benrahma, Nayef Aguerd, and Flynn Downes.

The sale of high-value players like Paqueta could provide significant funds to reinvest in new talent, aligning with both competitive ambitions and financial sustainability.