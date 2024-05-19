Bayern Munich are reportedly plotting another transfer raid on Tottenham as they eye up Brazilian full-back Emerson Royal to follow up recent deals for Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

Royal has not always been the most consistent and reliable performer for Spurs, but he’s shown moments of quality that have seemingly not gone unnoticed by Bayern.

It has long looked like Tottenham could be ready to part ways with the 25-year-old for the right price, and Bayern are joined by AC Milan in taking a look at him this summer.

Reports suggest it’s Bayern leading the chase for Royal’s signature at the moment, but it remains to be seen precisely how this saga will pan out.

It seems slightly surprising that the Bundesliga giants are looking at Royal as a priority, when after such a poor season they surely need to be aiming a bit higher.

At the same time, it may be that they’ve identified something in the player that’s convinced them he could be worth taking a gamble on, especially if he can move for not-crazy money.

Kane and Dier have performed well since moving to the Allianz Arena, so it might be smart business to raid the north London side again this summer.