Erling Haaland becomes 7th Premier League player to win back-to-back Golden Boots

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot for the second successive season.

After winning the prize with a record-breaking 36 goals in his first campaign in England, Haaland ended the 2023/24 season with 27 goals.

He did not find the net in Sunday’s 3-1 win over West Ham – which sealed City’s fourth consecutive Premier League title.

But the Norway international still finished five goals clear of Chelsea’s Cole Palmer in second place.

Top Premier League scorers in 2023/24 season

1st. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 27 goals

2nd. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 22 goals

3rd. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) – 21 goals

=4th. Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 19 goals

=4th. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) – 19 goals

=4th. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 19 goals

7th. Mo Salah (Liverpool) – 18 goals

8th. Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) – 17 goals

Haaland is now the seventh player in Premier League history to win back-to-back Golden Boots.

The first was Alan Shearer, who won three in a row between 1994/95 and 1996/97.

Michael Owen then shared the 1997/98 Golden Boot with Chris Sutton and Dion Dublin before winning it outright in the following season.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry emulated Shearer by recording three consecutive Golden Boots from 2003/04 to 2005/06.

Robin van Persie won the Golden Boot as an Arsenal player in 2011/12 before retaining it while playing for Manchester United a year later.

Harry Kane then became the third Englishman to win back-to-back Premier League Golden Boots when he topped the charts in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

The last player to retain the Golden Boot prior to Haaland was Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

Salah won the award with 32 goals in the 2017/18 campaign before sharing it with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane (22 goals each) in 2018/19.