Jurgen Klopp thanked Liverpool fans for their support and called the Anfield crowd “the superpower of world football” in an emotional speech following his last game as the club’s manager.

Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at home on the final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah.

This was Klopp’s 491st game in charge of the Reds and his 299th win – giving him an overall win-rate of 60.9%.

Klopp announced back in January that this would be his final season at Liverpool.

That announcement saw the demand for tickets for Sunday’s game surge, with hundreds of thousands of Reds fans desperate to attend his farewell event.

Just under 60,000 were successful in securing a seat and nearly all of those seats were still occupied long after the final whistle on Sunday.

Addressing those fans, Klopp said, as quoted by BBC Sport: “It doesn’t feel like an end. It just feels like a start. Today I saw a football team play full of talent, youth, creativity, desire, greed. That’s one part of development, that’s what you need obviously.

“In these few weeks where I have had too much attention, I realised a lot of things. People say I turned them from doubters into believers. That’s not true. You did it. Nobody tells you to stop believing. This club is in a better moment than a long time.

“We have this wonderful stadium, training centre and you – the superpower of world football. Wow.

“We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe. We decide if we trust or don’t trust. Today I am one of you and I keep believing. I stay believing 100%.

“Obviously, I saw a lot of people crying and I will tonight too because I will miss people but change is good. Everything will be fine because the basics are 100% there.

“You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all in from the first day. You keep believing. You push the team. I’m one of you now. I love you to bits.

“Thank you. You are the best team in the world. Thank you!”

Klopp’s replacement as Liverpool manager will be 45-year-old Dutchman Arne Slot.

After concluding his speech, Klopp officially welcomed the new era at Anfield by starting a chant of “Arne Slot, na, na, na, na, na”.