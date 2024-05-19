Video: Jurgen Klopp delivers final farewell dressing room speech

Jurgen Klopp delivered his final farewell speech to the Liverpool squad in the dressing room on Sunday after their final league game.

The Reds closed out their Premier League campaign at Anfield with a 2-0 win against Wolves as the entire stadium stayed to say goodbye to one of their all-time greats.

After nine years at the club, Klopp said an emotional goodbye to his players and fans as he was serenaded by a chorus of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

After spending a long time basking in the atmosphere on the pitch, the German manager then said his final few words to the players in the dressing room.

