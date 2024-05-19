Video: Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp share emotional moment at full-time

Jurgen Klopp’s last game in charge of Liverpool ended on a high note as the Reds secured a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Anfield on the final Premier League matchday of the season.

The Merseyside club planned a special farewell for their legendary manager, who led them to their first Premier League title in the modern era.

Following the game, Anfield was the scene of heartfelt and emotional moments. Virgil van Dijk, a key figure in Klopp’s Liverpool, was seen embracing his manager in a long hug, which was a reflection on their remarkable player-manager relationship.

Both were visibly emotional, with the Liverpool captain seen with tears in his eyes.

Watch the emotional moment between the two of the below:

