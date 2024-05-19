Arsenal to open talks with club soon over potential €30million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly set to open talks soon over a potential transfer deal for Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, who could move for around €30million.

The versatile Turkey international has impressed in recent times, mostly as a left-back, but with the ability to also fill in as a winger or central midfielder.

According to Takvim, Arsenal will look to negotiate with Fenerbahce soon, possibly not long after the end of the season, and €30m could be enough to get a deal done, though there’s also some interest from Borussia Dortmund that could complicate things.

This looks like an interesting saga to monitor, however, as it makes sense for Arsenal to be targeting a new left-back this summer after a below-par campaign from Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukraine international has not really lived up to expectations in his time at the Emirates Stadium, with Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu both starting a lot of games ahead of him this term.

Kadioglu transfer looks ideal for Arsenal

In Kadioglu, though, AFC could be landing a true upgrade on Zinchenko, with Kiwior and Tomiyasu perhaps better suited to other positions in the squad, whereas the 24-year-old from Fenerbahce is ideally suited to bring more attacking quality to that left-hand side.

Some Arsenal fans might want a more ready-made option to come in, with Kadioglu not yet proven in one of Europe’s big five leagues, but it’s also fair to say the Gunners’ recruitment has been spot on in recent times.

Players like William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes didn’t exactly look like world beaters when they joined, and took a bit of time to settle in, but are now absolutely pivotal to Mikel Arteta’s side.

If Arsenal’s scouts have identified Kadioglu as a good fit, then fans should be excited that there could be some progress on this deal coming up soon.