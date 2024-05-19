Leeds United’s Scottish defender, Liam Cooper, is eager to extend his stay at the club this summer, but his future hinges on the outcome of the team’s critical match against Southampton on Sunday, 26 May.

According to a report by David Anderson in the Sunday People, the final decision will be made after the final whistle of the Play-Off final, which will determine whether Leeds United secure promotion to the Premier League.

Cooper, who has been with Leeds United since 2014, is keen to reach a milestone of ten years at the club. Despite his dedication and long-standing service, this season has seen him take on more of a supporting role within the squad. He has made only 16 appearances in the Championship, with a mere eight starts. His limited playtime during the Play-Offs, featuring only seven minutes in the second-leg victory over Norwich, underscores his reduced presence on the field.

Daniel Farke on bringing on Leeds United legend Liam Cooper against Norwich City

Daniel Farke, Leeds United’s manager, has made it clear that Cooper’s recent appearance was driven by tactical needs rather than sentimentality. During the second-leg match against Norwich, Cooper was brought on to replace Ilia Gruev, who was on a yellow card, and to provide cover for Ethan Ampadu, the team’s primary deep-lying midfielder.

Farke emphasised that the substitution was a strategic move, stating to Leeds Live, “I wanted Liam [on] then, not just as a thank you to him for all his hard work, but also Ilia was on a yellow, also Ethan Ampadu is more or less the only player who can fulfil this deep six role.”

Liam Cooper’s time at Leeds could be coming to an end

The looming Play-Off final against Southampton is crucial for Leeds United’s ambitions to return to the Premier League.

For Cooper, the stakes are equally high on a personal level. If Leeds triumph and secure promotion, it is reported that the club is unlikely to offer him a new contract, suggesting that his tenure at Elland Road may be coming to an end. This would mark a significant shift for the player who has been a central figure in the squad for nearly a decade.

As Leeds United prepare for what could be a defining moment in their season, Liam Cooper faces an uncertain future. His desire to stay and achieve a decade-long service with the club is clear, but the final decision will depend on the team’s success in the Play-Off final.