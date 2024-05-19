Video: Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah score in quick succession to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead over Wolves

Liverpool have a 2-0 lead over Wolves thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah.

Wolves went down to 10-men after Semedo was sent off in the 28th minute for a reckless challenge on Alexis Mac Allister.

In the 34th minute, the World Cup winner gave Liverpool the lead with a lovely header from a Harvey Elliott cross.

And six minutes later, young centre-back Jarell Quansah made it 2-0 with a finish from close range.

The goal came from a corner. Gakpo gets on the end of it but his header falls for Salah who is 10 yards out. The Egyptian’s effort is saved but the defender is there to prod it over the line.

It is turning out to be the perfect farewell for Jurgen Klopp.

Watch the goals below:

A great header from Alexis Mac Allister to give Liverpool the lead over 10-man Wolves! ? pic.twitter.com/HMjH2UzcQs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2024