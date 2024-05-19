Man City troll Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold via X after eighth Premier League title win

A member of Manchester City’s social media team aimed a cheeky dig at Liverpool via X.com after Pep Guardiola’s side sealed a fourth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday.

City beat West Ham United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium to hold off the challenge of Arsenal, who finished two points behind the champions.

Although Arsenal have now finished second in successive seasons, Liverpool have been City’s main title challengers three times in the past six years.

Indeed, Liverpool are the only team to have finished above City since 2017 – doing so in the 2019/20 campaign when Klopp’s men earned 99 points.

City now have eight Premier League titles – seven more than Liverpool, although the Reds have been champions of England 19 times in total.

“This is Liverpool. This means more” is a slogan that has been used proudly by fans of the Anfield club in recent years.

On Sunday, City tweaked Liverpool’s trademark phrase and used it to celebrate their record-breaking streak of four titles in a row.

Alongside four trophy emojis, City tweeted from the club’s official X.com account: “THIS MEANS FOUR”.

Judging by the replies to the tweet, many fans saw this as a shot at Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In an interview published by FourFourTwo in March, Alexander-Arnold suggested that winning trophies meant more to fans and players of Liverpool than it did to their City counterparts.

“It’s difficult,” he told the magazine. “You’re up against a machine that’s built to win – that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organisation.

“Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially.

“How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans.”

Shortly after this interview was published, City striker Erling Haaland hit back at Alexander-Arnold.

Haaland told Sky Sports later in March: “If he wants to say that, then OK.

“I’ve been here one year and won the Treble and it was quite a nice feeling, I do not think he knows exactly this feeling. So yeah, that is what I felt last season and it was quite nice.

“They can talk as much as they want, or he can talk as much as he wants, I do not know why he does that, but I do not mind.”