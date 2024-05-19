Man United really like four centre-backs, situation “open” ahead of summer transfer window

Manchester United have four centre-backs they really like, but the situation remains open ahead of this summer’s transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Man Utd have four main names on their list in the form of Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva, Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer.

The Red Devils could sign one centre-back or perhaps even two this summer, according to Romano, as he insisted nothing was decided just yet, with the manager situation perhaps set to be key to decision-making on transfers at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has not had the best second season with United, but it seems the Dutch tactician is not definitely on his way out, with his future to be clarified after the FA Cup final, with the club keen for him or a theoretical replacement to have some involvement in transfers this summer.

Once MUFC decide if they’re keeping Ten Hag or bringing in someone else, perhaps it will then become clearer if they’re going to prioritise someone like Todibo, Bremer or any of the other names on their list.

Man United manager and centre-back target latest

“Nothing is decided yet on the future of Erik ten Hag – Manchester United want to wait until after the FA Cup final, and then United want to advance in internal talks to make a decision on Ten Hag as soon as possible. They want to plan for the new season, with their new board and people from INEOS, but of course the manager will also be crucial and essential to discuss for the future,” Romano said.

“Man United want to involve their coach with their plans, but let’s see if it will be Ten Hag or not. It’s still very open, but we’ll see in the next weeks, after the FA Cup final, nothing is decided one side or the other just yet.

“Obviously this is going to have an impact on the market – United will be super busy this summer as many players will be leaving and the club also plan for many new players to join. We know United are looking for a new centre-back, maybe two…”

He added: “Nothing is close now for United, despite rumours. There are things to clarify internally before moving forward with new signings. I keep mentioning Gleison Bremer, Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Antonio Silva among the centre-backs they like but it’s really open still, no decision has been made.”