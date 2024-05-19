Manchester United end season with negative goal difference for first time in Premier League history

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have ended a Premier League season with a negative goal difference for the first time in the competition’s 32-year history.

The Red Devils won 2-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday but still finished the 2023/24 campaign having conceded one goal more than they scored.

This is only the sixth time in Premier League history that United have finished a campaign with a goal difference below +25.

Meanwhile, the club’s five worst Premier League seasons ever based on goal difference have all come in the last decade.

Manchester United’s worst Premier League seasons based on goal difference

  1. 2023/24 season: -1 goal difference
  2. 2021/22 season: 0 goal difference
  3. 2018/19 season: +11 goal difference
  4. 2015/16 season: +14 goal difference
  5. 2022/23 season: +15 goal difference
  6. 2013/14 season +21 goal difference

Manchester United’s best Premier League seasons based on goal difference

  1. 2007/08 season: +58 goal difference (champions)
  2. 2009/10 season: +58 goal difference (finished 2nd)
  3. 2006/07 season: +56 goal difference (champions)
  4. 2011/12 season: +56 goal difference (finished 2nd)
  5. 1999/00 season: +52 goal difference (champions)
  6. 1994/95 season: +49 goal difference (finished 2nd)

The best goal difference ever recorded by a Premier League team is +79 as achieved by Manchester City’s class of 2017/18.

Derby County hold the record for the worst, having ended the 2007/08 season with -69.

XXX Until this weekend, Derby County held the record for the worst, having ended the 2007/08 season with -69. XXX

XXXX However, that has now been equalled/broken by Sheffield United. XXXX

More Stories Erik ten Hag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.