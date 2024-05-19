Man United would be willing to pay £55 million for Premier League star

Manchester United are keen on signing the Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite at the end of the season.

They will need to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the season, especially with players like Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane leaving the club. The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the best young defenders in English football and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Red Devils.

According to Give Me Sport, Manchester United would be willing to offer £55 million for the Everton defender. However, the Toffees are thought to be holding out for a fee of around £80 million. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can reach a compromise in the coming weeks.

Jarrad Branthwaite might fancy Man United move

The 21-year-old will certainly be attracted to the idea of competing for trophies with Manchester United and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be hard to turn down. Meanwhile, Manchester United need to improve defensively as well if they want to push for trophies next season and return to the Champions League. Signing one of the best young defenders in the Premier League could prove to be a wise decision.

Everton are thought to be under financial pressure and they will have to comply with the financial regulations after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules twice in recent months. They could be tempted to sell the 21-year-old defender if a lucrative proposal is presented in the summer.

Branthwaite has the potential to develop into one of the best defenders in the country and he could be an asset for Manchester United in the long term. The Red Devils must do everything in their power to secure his signature in the coming weeks.