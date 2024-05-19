Manchester United to battle with several European clubs for promising defender

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are both showing keen interest in Red Bull Salzburg’s centre-back Oumar Solet, sources from 90min understand.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has been turning heads since his move from Lyon to the Austrian side in 2020. As he nears the final year of his contract, Solet’s impressive performances have put him on the radar of top clubs across Europe, including teams from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A.

Manchester United set for defensive overhaul

Manchester United are closely monitoring Solet as they prepare for a significant defensive overhaul this summer. With Raphael Varane set to leave on a free transfer, and the futures of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans uncertain, reinforcing the centre-back position has become a priority for United.

This transfer window marks the first under the new ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, and securing a promising talent like Solet could be a statement move.

In addition to United, other Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, and West Ham United have also shown interest in Solet, Foot Mercato claims. These clubs have been actively exploring the possibility of bringing the towering defender to England, attracted by his solid defensive skills and potential for growth.

Red Devils to compete with Bundesliga giants for Solet’s signature

The competition for Solet’s signature is perhaps fiercest in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen have all sent scouts to watch his performances closely in recent months.

Bayern Munich, in particular, are keen on strengthening their backline, and Solet’s profile fits their requirements perfectly.

Solet was nearly on the move during the January transfer window. Napoli exhibited a strong interest in the former France youth international but failed to finalise the transfer. Similarly, Ligue 1 side Lens made a late attempt to acquire Solet, but financial constraints prevented the move from materialising.