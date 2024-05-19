Mauricio Pochettino has revealed why he didn’t join his side in their lap of honour around Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

After a tumultuous start to their campaign which saw Chelsea drop down into the bottom half of the Premier League table, the Blues have finished this season on the front foot.

Their 2-1 win against Bournemouth on Sunday evening means that Pochettino’s side have won their last five consecutive league games.

This final burst of form that the squad experienced was enough to push them all the way up to 6th place, which means they qualified for the Europa League.

An achievement which looked highly unlikely just one month ago, when they were humbled by Arsenal, losing 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

As is custom after the last game of the season, the squad does a lap of honour around their home stadium but the Argentine manager wasn’t spotted among the players and staff.

When questioned about this, Pochettino revealed that with everything going on, he didn’t have time.

“Because there was no time, because it was Thiago Silva [farewell].” He said via the Evening Standard.

“Then, when the players started [to thank the fans], Adrian [Chelsea’s press officer] who is responsible said: ’You need to go inside.’”