Newcastle United have reportedly got a move lined up for highly-rated young Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer this summer.

The Magpies are one of a number of clubs eyeing up McAteer as he enters the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, along with their Premier League rivals Everton and Crystal Palace, according to Football Insider.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle can win the race for the 22-year-old, but he certainly looks like the kind of prospect the club would do well to sign, especially if he’s available for below market value.

NUFC have some possible Financial Fair Play concerns ahead of this summer, so will need to be careful with their spending, or else they may also have to consider cashing in on some of their big names.

Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have attracted plenty of interest, but Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has played down talk of them leaving St James’ Park.

McAteer’s arrival could be ideal to help Newcastle build for the long-term, but one imagines he’ll also be tempted by the likes of Everton and Palace, who might be better able to give him the first-team football he’ll want straight away.