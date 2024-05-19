Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal set record for best goal difference but finish just short of Invincibles’ points tally

Arsenal have set a new club record after ending the 2023/24 Premier League season with a goal difference of +62.

The Gunners’ previous best goal difference in a Premier League campaign was +51 in the 2004/05 season.

Arsenal finished 2004/05 in second place, 12 points behind champions Chelsea – whose goal difference was +57.

The north London outfit had to settle for second spot again this season, despite beating Everton 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City were crowned champions after a 3-1 victory over West Ham saw Pep Guardiola’s men become the first team ever to win England’s top division four times in a row.

City also ended the season with a +62 goal difference.

The Premier League record for the biggest goal difference remains +79 as set by City in the 2017/18 campaign.

Arsenal’s best Premier League seasons based on goal difference

2023/24 season: +62 goal difference (finished 2nd) 2004/05 season: +51 goal difference (finished 2nd) 2003/04 season: +47 goal difference (champions) 2022/23 season: +45 goal difference (finished 2nd) 2001/02 season: +43 goal difference (champions) 2002/03 season: +43 goal difference (finished 2nd) 2007/08 season: +43 goal difference (finished 3rd)

Arsenal one point shy of Invincibles’ points tally

Arsenal finished their latest Premier League campaign with 89 points – their highest tally in 20 years.

That left Mikel Arteta’s side two points behind champions City.

It also saw Arsenal’s class of 2023/24 fall one point short of the club’s record points total of 90, set in 2003/04 by Arsene Wenger’s unbeaten ‘Invincibles’ in 2003/04.

Arsenal’s best Premier League seasons based on points won