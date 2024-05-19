Liverpool star’s agent offers him to Champions League giants, club chief working on loan transfer

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez could reportedly be on his way out of Anfield on loan this summer as Barcelona have been offered the player by his agent Jorge Mendes.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who state that Nunez could be allowed to leave Liverpool on a temporary deal, and with Barca chief Deco already pulling the strings to try to make the deal work.

Nunez has struggled in his two seasons at Liverpool, never looking particularly consistent or reliable enough in front of goal, despite often being a handful for defenders with his work off the ball.

If the Uruguay international could add a bit of composure to his game he could undoubtedly be a deadly striker, and it perhaps seems that Barcelona are ready to gamble on him, though this will hinge on whether or not the deal is affordable, and it may also depend on Robert Lewandowski’s future, according to Todo Fichajes.

Nunez transfer: Initial loan to Barcelona could suit all parties?

Liverpool might struggle to make decent money from selling Nunez this summer, so perhaps a loan to put him in the shop window could end up being smart business.

If the 24-year-old does end up going to Barcelona for the season, it could give him the chance to get his confidence back and see if he fares any better in a different league and different style of football.

Then after that spell Liverpool can decide if they feel it’s worth giving Nunez another chance in their team, or taking the opportunity to cash in on him in a permanent deal, with more clubs likely to be ready to pay up for him if he does well at the Nou Camp.

All of this is a big if for the moment, but it will surely be a saga worth watching this summer as it’s hard to imagine LFC continuing to try building around this unreliable and erratic player.