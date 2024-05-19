Manchester City are continuing to consider West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta as a potential transfer target as he’s seen as a ‘perfect’ signing for Pep Guardiola’s project.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, with the Italian journalist explaining that there were still some important things to clarify over the Brazil international’s future at the London Stadium.

Paqueta may have some off-the-pitch matters to resolve before it’s clear if a big club like Man City would be willing to gamble on him, but Romano says he doesn’t currently know any details on the betting allegations against the player.

There’s no doubting Paqueta’s quality, however, and it’s easy to imagine the 26-year-old making a positive impact at the Etihad Stadium, while he could also surely strengthen other top clubs after showing his quality for the Hammers.

Paqueta transfer: Is he the perfect signing for Man City?

Discussing the latest Paqueta to Man City rumours, Romano said: “Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City could remain a story to watch, as some fans have been asking me again about links with the West Ham United midfielder.

“I have no idea of the betting stuff and of the legal situation surrounding the player, but in terms of transfer market, Paqueta remains high on Man City’s list for the summer. The player would also be keen on the move and City keep considering him one of the perfect players for Pep Guardiola’s project.

“But again, we have to see what happens with that issue before understanding Paqueta’s future.”

Having sold Declan Rice to Arsenal last summer, it would be another big blow for City to see one of their most important players poached by one of the big six clubs.

Losing Rice has been difficult for West Ham, and Paqueta’s departure would surely give the east Londoners another very challenging job in the transfer market this summer as players of this calibre are not easily replaced without spending vast sums of money.