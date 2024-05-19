West Ham’s best player has told hierarchy he wants to leave

West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta has emerged as a ‘perfect’ target for Manchester City this summer as he pushes to leave the London Stadium.

Paqueta could be making his final appearance for the Hammers against City today in the big Premier League finale at the Etihad Stadium, and he was firmly on Pep Guardiola’s radar last summer, even if a deal didn’t materialise at the time.

The Brazil international has been a hugely important player for West Ham but various reports now suggest his future could lie away from the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Paqueta is seen as a perfect fit for Guardiola at City, making this saga one to watch again this summer, according to the Italian journalist.

Reports elsewhere have indicated that Paqueta has now made up his mind to try to leave West Ham this summer, so it surely makes sense for City to be his next destination.

Guardiola’s side will no doubt be focusing on winning the Premier League title today, but will then get to work in the transfer market shortly afterwards.