“I will miss him a lot:” Pep Guardiola close to tears as he reacts to praise from Jurgen Klopp

Pep Guardiola got emotional when asked about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a press conference following Manchester City’s latest Premier League title triumph.

City beat West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday to secure a fourth consecutive Premier League crown and a sixth in seven years.

Arsenal were City’s closest rivals this season, finishing just two points behind in second place.

The Gunners also finished second to City in the previous season.

However, Liverpool have been City’s main title challengers three times in the past six seasons.

Indeed, Liverpool are the only team to have finished above City since 2017 – doing so in the 2019/20 campaign when Klopp’s men earned 99 points.

Sunday saw Klopp take charge of Liverpool for the final time, ending his 491-game reign at Anfield.

Earlier in the week, Klopp praised Guardiola as he reflected on the recent rivalry between their two teams.

As quoted by the Daily Express, Klopp told reporters on Saturday that Guardiola was “the best manager in the world”.

Klopp added: “If you put any other manager in that club, they don’t win the league four times in a row. That’s down to him and his team.”

Guardiola was questioned about Klopp’s quotes on Sunday and the Spaniard appeared to get choked up as he replied.

“I will miss him a lot,” said Guardiola. “Jurgen has been a really important part of my life. He brought me to another level as a manager. We respect each other incredibly.

“I have the feeling he will be back and I just want to say thank you so much for his words but he knows perfectly that behind me there is a lot that this club provides me with, otherwise alone I can’t do it. I’m humble enough to understand that.

“He helps me with his team, he has been a huge competitor in my life. I didn’t discover the way I can punish them like I can find for other teams. With him it has been so difficult.”

Guardiola later added: “I wish him all the best and hope his final game was special, he deserved it.

“He made Liverpool recognised with his stamp, and the incredible pride of being a Liverpool fan. It’s not just about titles, there are personalities that when they arrive in one place they stay forever and Jurgen and Liverpool will be part of the level of Shankly and Paisley and these incredible legends.”