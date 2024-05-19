Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have officially become the most dominant team in English football history after sealing a fourth Premier League title in a row.

City were crowned champions of England for the fourth consecutive season on Sunday following a 3-1 win over West Ham United.

That result saw City end the season with 91 points – two more than Arsenal, who beat Everton 2-1 on the final day.

Phil Foden rocketed City into the lead with a fabulous strike from long range after just 80 seconds at the Etihad Stadium.

Foden then doubled his tally 16 minutes later following fine work by Jeremy Doku.

A Goal of the Season contender from Mohammed Kudus just before half-time made City fans nervous.

But Rodri settled those nerves in the 59th minute with a crisp finish from outside of the penalty area.

Before City, no team had ever won England’s top division four seasons in a row since the Football League was first established in 1888.

Including City, only five have won three in a row.

The others are Huddersfield Town (1924, 1925 and 1926), Arsenal (1933, 1934 and 1935), Liverpool (1982, 1983 and 1984) and Manchester United (1999, 2000 and 2001 + 2007, 2008 and 2009).

City have now won six Premier League titles in seven seasons and have been English champions 10 times in total, having also topped the table in 1937, 1968, 2012 and 2014.