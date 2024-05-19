Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold holds back tears during emotional Jurgen Klopp farewell

The Liverpool defender couldn’t help but get emotional as fans serenaded Jurgen Klopp after his final game in charge of the club.

After an amazing nine years at Anfield, the German manager is finally saying his goodbyes as he looks to take a break from the world of football.

Although he announced his departure months ago, Liverpool fans and players were no doubt still emotional as his final game passed.

The Reds welcomed Wolves to Anfield on Sunday afternoon, and they would go on to win 2-0 thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Amorin Quansah.

Immediately after the full-time whistle, the stadium erupted with applause as everybody got to their feet for Klopp.

As the fans sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for the 56-year-old, Alexander-Arnold was visibly emotional as he held back tears.

