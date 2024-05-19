Pedro Porro has doubled his side’s lead with an incredible strike from the edge of the box to make it 2-0 at Bramall Lane before Dejan Kulusevski grabbed his brace.

With Champions League football now out of reach, Ange Postecoglou’s side travelled to the already relegated Sheffield United to put a shine on the end of their season.

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring after just 14 minutes before Porro doubled that lead in the second half with a stunning strike.

Kulusevski grabbed his brace six minutes later when he guided the ball past the Sheffield United goalkeeper and into the far corner.

🚨🚨| GOAL: PEDRO PORRO DOUBLES THE LEAD!! Sheffield 0-2 Tottenham pic.twitter.com/4YwvFCu9Wr — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 19, 2024

Video courtesy of Via Play

