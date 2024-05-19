Video: Raheem Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead against Bournemouth

Chelsea have doubled their lead against Bournemouth 3 minutes into the second half.

Moises Caicedo scored a stunning opener in the first half, lobbing the goalkeeper from near the half-way line. And Raheem Sterling has now doubled the lead.

Cole Palmer releases the former Manchester City and Liverpool man who shows great dribbling skills.

He twists and turns before dispatching a great strike with his left foot past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

