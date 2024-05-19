Watch: Incredible moment as Jurgen Klopp leads Anfield into an electrifying Arne Slot chant

Anfield witnessed an emotional day as Jurgen Klopp bid farewell to Liverpool, marking the end of an illustrious tenure.

The final game under Klopp’s management concluded with a comfortable 2-0 victory, encapsulating one of the best atmospheres the stadium has ever seen.

Fans were determined to give their beloved manager a perfect send-off.

Following the match, a farewell ceremony took place on the pitch. Klopp, visibly moved, took the microphone to deliver his final goodbye speech to the Liverpool faithful. The crowd hung on every word, soaking in the bittersweet moment.

Midway through his speech, Klopp initiated a chant in support of Arne Slot, the new manager set to take over from the German.

With full enthusiasm, Klopp belted out, “Arne Slot… lala la la,” encouraging the entire stadium to join in.

Anfield erupted with the chant, the voices of thousands of fans resonating in unison, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Watch the clip below:

? Klopp chanting for Arne Slot ? pic.twitter.com/b7kJk64zOs — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) May 19, 2024

Touch of class from Jurgen Klopp

This gesture from Klopp was a true touch of class, showcasing his unwavering support for his successor. By rallying the fans behind Slot, Klopp ensured that the new manager would feel welcomed and supported from day one.

It was a powerful moment of transition, highlighting the unity and passion that Klopp has instilled in the club.