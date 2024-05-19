Luis Brown, a promising young defender from Arsenal’s academy, has confirmed his departure from the Gunners and is on the brink of signing a professional contract with West Ham United.

This development was reported by Jeorge Bird, a well-known Arsenal youth blogger, and followed by noted football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Brown took to Instagram to announce his exit from Arsenal with a heartfelt “thank you” message, signaling the end of his journey with the North London club. The 18-year-old defender has been training with West Ham United, and his departure from Arsenal paves the way for him to join the Hammers on a professional basis.

Luis Brown is one for the future at West Ham United

Having come through the youth ranks at Arsenal, Brown has demonstrated his versatility by playing both as a left-back and a centre-back. His leadership qualities were evident as he captained his youth side on several occasions and made his debut in the Premier League 2, showcasing his potential at a higher level.

Despite his talents, Arsenal decided not to offer Brown a professional contract, leading to his release. This decision has allowed West Ham to step in, where Brown is expected to initially join the under-21 side. He will either go out on loan or potentially break into the first team next season.

West Ham’s acquisition of Brown could mark the beginning of a series of new signings for the club, as they prepare for a significant squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The addition of an 18-year-old versatile defender like Brown aligns with the Hammers’ strategy to build a robust squad for the future. And if the teenager is able to develop quickly he could find his way in the first team shortly, given the club’s current lack of defensive depth and quality.