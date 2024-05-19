Arsenal are most dangerous rival to AC Milan in race for €40m attacker transfer

Arsenal reportedly look to be the biggest competitor to AC Milan in the race for the transfer of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

The highly-rated young Dutchman has shone in Serie A and it will now be interesting to see if he decides to stay in Italian football or try a new challenge elsewhere.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are in the race for Zirkzee’s signature, and may even be the favourites to land the 22-year-old at the moment, though the report also describes Arsenal as being the most serious rivals to the Rossoneri.

Zirkzee would surely be a welcome addition to the Emirates Stadium, where Mikel Arteta is a little short of goals up front after disappointing performances from both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah this term.

Kai Havertz has done a good job as a makeshift striker, but it might not be his long-term role, as he can also play in midfield or as a number ten.

Joshua Zirkzee to Arsenal or AC Milan?

Zirkzee transfer: Where will the Bologna star end up?

Zirkzee could also be an important signing for Milan, who have bid farewell to veteran French striker Olivier Giroud, as he’s about to become a free agent.

Zirkzee would therefore be an ideal replacement for Giroud, and it might be that he’ll feel staying in Italy at this stage in his career might be the most beneficial thing for his development.

Moving to a big club in the Premier League, which is widely regarded as the most competitive league in the world, could be a bit of a shock to the system of a young player like Zirkzee, who is still making his way in the game.

Milan perhaps makes sense as a good stepping stone club for him, but then again he might also decide that a chance like Arsenal might only come along once, and he’d have to take it.

