26-year-old Man United ace could be put up for sale this summer

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old full-back has been a regular starter for Erik ten Hag in recent weeks but he could be put up for sale this summer. According to Football Insider, Manchester United are plotting a major overhaul and the former Crystal Palace defender could be on the chopping block.

The defender joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in a £50 million deal in 2019, but his time at the club has not gone according to plan. Although he is a reliable defender, the attacking aspects of his game leave a lot to be desired.

Manchester United would do well to sign a more balanced full-back who can help out at both ends of the pitch. The defender will enter the final year of his contract this summer and it would be ideal for Manchester United to sell him now instead of losing him for free next year.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be a useful addition

Wan-Bissaka is a reliable performer in the Premier League and he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors. It will be interesting to see Manchester United can recoup a reasonable amount of money for him.

The 26-year-old could be a key player for most Premier League clubs, especially the mid table ones. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

Manchester United must look to improve their squad during the summer transfer window after a disappointing campaign. They will need to improve defensively and they should look to invest in the midfield as well.

It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions during the summer transfer window and bounce back strongly. A club of their stature will be expected to compete for major trophies.