Top manager ready to talk to Chelsea as Pochettino’s future hangs in the balance

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set for talks over his future at Chelsea, but it seems there are some figures at the club who were never convinced by him in the first place, which could potentially pave the way for Ruben Amorim to replace him.

That’s according to a report from Team Talk, who state that Amorim would be ready to talk to Chelsea should they decide to part ways with Pochettino after a frustrating season at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues ended up finishing sixth after a strong run in the second half of the campaign, but although this is a big improvement on last season, it’s still some way off where the west London club would ideally want to be.

Chelsea fans became accustomed to seeing their team challenge for major honours for much of the Roman Abramovich era, but the club’s new ownership are instead gambling on some exciting young players with the hope of building a great team in the future.

So far, that’s not bringing results, and some fans will no doubt have mixed feelings about whether or not Pochettino is the right manager for the project.

Amorim an ideal upgrade for Chelsea?

Amorim, by contrast, looks like he could be a good figurehead for a long-term project like this, as he looks one of the most promising young coaches in the game.

The Portuguese tactician perhaps lacks the experience of someone like Pochettino, but at the same time he’s a very modern coach who might be more willing to be patient with this youthful side, whereas a big name like Pochettino might be more tempted to move to a job where he could win things straight away.

It’s not yet certain the Argentine will be leaving CFC, but it looks like talks will take place soon and it could be an interesting saga to follow.