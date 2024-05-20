Manchester United duo named alongside Lionel Messi in provisional Argentina squad for Copa America

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has named a provisional squad of 29 players for the 2024 Copa America.

The squad will be cut to 26 players following Argentina’s two friendlies in the USA next month – against Ecuador (June 9 in Chicago) and Guatemala (June 14 in Washington).

Argentina’s first game at this year’s Copa America will then take place on June 20 against Canada in Atlanta. Chile and Peru are the other teams in Group A.

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi will captain Argentina this summer. Messi is one of only two players in the latest squad that are currently based outside of Europe.

The other is River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani.

Meanwhile, 10 members of Argentina’s 29-man party are presently registered to clubs in England’s Premier League.

Two from Manchester United, two from Tottenham

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been called up despite featuring just twice in his club’s final nine league games of the season due to a calf injury.

Martinez will travel to international duty with 19-year-old United teammate Alejandro Garnacho, who provided seven goals and four assists in 36 league outings this term.

Tottenham Hotspur will also provide two players to the Argentina cause.

Centre-back Cristian Romero is expected to be a key player for his country this summer – just as he was at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he started in six of Argentina’s seven games.

The other Spurs player in the squad is midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. He started only four Premier League games this season but featured as a substitute 18 times.

Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, Nottingham Forest defender Gonzalo Montiel, Liverpool playmaker Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez and Brighton teenager Valentin Barco have also been called up.

Latest Argentina squad