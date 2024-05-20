Arsenal battled Manchester City for the Premier League title till the last day of the season.

The Gunners ended up losing the title to Pep Guardiola’s Man City, who won their fourth successive league title.

Arsenal have fought Man City for two seasons in a row for the Premier League title and ended up in second position on both occasions.

Pep Guardiola’s team won the league by two points, making Arsenal’s 2-1 victory against Everton meaningless in the wake of Man City’s 3-1 triumph over West Ham.

Their dominance doesn’t seem to be ending, and even Arsenal’s outstanding performance in 2024 was not enough to topple them.

Despite having only one loss in 2024 and finishing with 89 points, Arsenal were unable to win their first league title since 2004.

Arteta understands just how high their standards are because he worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Man City from 2016 to 2019.

The Arsenal manager was asked if it would take 100 points next season to beat Man City, he said in his post match press conference:

‘Yeah. I was there when we did 100 points, so I know what it takes. I know what happened and this is the level.

‘No one has to explain what the level is because I was there four years every day and I know what we have to do if we are going to reach there. Not only for one season, but for the rest, but we are on the right path.

“We’re on the right trajectory and now we need really to pull the teeth and bite into it because we really want more.”

Arsenal pushed City all the way to the finish line this season, winning 16 of their final 18 games and losing just one.

They showed consistency this year and kept up the pace at the top of the league table with Guardiola’s impressive Man City side.

The Gunners have shown for two seasons in a row that they can challenge for the league title.

Arsenal are getting closer to winning trophies

With a couple of new signings this summer, they can get even better and may finally become good enough to finish ahead of Man City and win the league.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola has set the standards high and managers have found it difficult to match that.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost the league title to Man City after achieving 97 points.

Under the Spaniard, the Gunners are heading in the right direction and their search for the Premier League title could end soon.