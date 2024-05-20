RB Leipzig striker and Slovenian international Benjamin Sesko is a target for Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners had an incredible 2023–24 season, but as the team look to advance Mikel Arteta’s project to the next level, they need shrewd signings in the summer.

According to a report in HITC, Arsenal scouted the RB Leipzig striker on Saturday when he scored for the seventh successive Bundesliga game.

Sesko scored against Eintracht Frankfurt in his team’s 2-2 draw at the weekend, a goal that must have impressed the Arsenal scouts.

Prior to the 2024–2025 season, Arsenal are anticipated to make additions at a number of positions, and Mikel Arteta’s attacking line could adopt a new look.

The Gunners are still being linked to forwards, so it’s doubtful that they will start the new campaign with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as their two main forwards despite Havertz’s impressive form in front of goal.

Sesko joined RB Leipzig in the summer of last year, and in his 31 appearances in the German top division, he has scored 14 goals.

The Slovenian international has a £55 million release clause according to the report.

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all considered the striker as their potential future signing, according to HITC.

They add that Tottenham and Liverpool have also monitored the striker with Sesko’s impressive form for the Bundesliga club not going unnoticed.

Arsenal need new signings this summer

The Gunners are expected to sign an attacker this summer as they fell short of winning the Premier League title once again.

Manchester City ended up as the champions of England, for the fourth time in a row.

Finishing just two points behind the champions, Arsenal came close to finally ending their 20-year league title drought.

The Gunners would need to make additions to catch Pep Guardiola’s team, who will most likely strengthen their league winning squad as well.