Aston Villa have had an impressive campaign and they managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Villans are now expected to improve their squad significantly during the summer transfer window and they have already started plotting moves. According to a report from Inter Live, they are looking to raid Italian champions Inter Milan for Denzel Dumfries and Kristjan Asllani.

Aston Villa are looking to bring in a quality full-back who can contribute equally at both ends of the pitch. Dumfries could prove to be a superb addition. The Dutchman has proven his quality in the Italian league and he could add a new dimension to the Aston Villa attack going forward.

The defender could be tempted to move to the Premier League and the opportunity to play under a top-class coach like Unai Emery will be an added incentive.

Aston Villa will be competing in the Champions League next season and therefore they will be attractive destination for most players. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the defender to join them.

Meanwhile, Asllani is on their radar as well. The midfielder has not been a regular starter for Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan and he could consider a move away from the club, if a suitable offer is presented.

Dumfries and Asllani would improve Aston Villa

Aston Villa need more depth in the middle of the park and the Inter Milan midfielder should prove to be a quality acquisition. The report states that the West Midlands club could offer around €55 million for the two players. It will be interesting to see if the Italian champions are willing to sanction their departure for the reported offer.

Aston Villa need to add more quality and depth to their squad if they want to do well in Europe next year. They will have to deal with the increased number of games and a deeper squad will help them navigate the fixture congestion.