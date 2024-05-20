According to latest reports, Aston Villa are getting ready to make a move for Conor Gallagher.

Additionally, they could use Colombian striker Jhon Duran who Chelsea have long wanted, as part of the deal.

Football.london reports that Villa could be ready to utilize Duran in any move in the upcoming months.

The Colombian international was the subject of intense interest from Chelsea in January, but the club decided against adding another attacker to their squad.

Gallagher is anticipated to draw interest from a wide range of teams, with Chelsea keen to transfer him in order to satisfy Premier League’s PSR criteria.

Sale of homegrown players is added as pure profit in the club’s balance sheet and that is why the west London club in considering cashing in on Gallagher.

Aston Villa are keen to bolster their squad ahead of their first ever Champions League campaign next season.

Under the leadership of manager Unai Emery, Villa finished fourth in the Premier League ahead of Tottenham and Chelsea.

Gallagher was previously valued at £50 million by Chelsea, but with one year left on his contract, this figure might drop.

The midfield player doesn’t want a protracted transfer process to take him away from the Euros as he is probably going to be in Gareth Southgate’s England squad this summer.

Chelsea are expected to sign a striker

Chelsea are looking to add an attacker to their squad this summer with the Blues heavily linked to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Whether it is Osimhen or Duran, Mauricio Pochettino is looking to add an attacker to his squad who can provide competition to Nicolas Jackson.

Duran plays second fiddle to Ollie Watkins at Villa Park and his playing opportunities this season have been limited.

A move away from the Midlands might just be what his career needs at this stage.