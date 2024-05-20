Aston Villa and West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing Pedro Goncalves from Sporting CP at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old winner has had an impressive campaign with the Portuguese outfit and his performances have attracted the attention of the two English clubs.

According to a report from Jornal De Noticias, Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear to the club hierarchy that he wants Goncalves at the club next season and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa and West Ham can convince the Portuguese outfit to sell the player against the manager’s wishes with a lucrative proposal.

The winger has a €80 million release clause in his contract and it is fair to assume that Sporting CP will not want to sell him below that price. If Aston Villa or West Ham decide to trigger his release clause, they will be powerless to stop him from leaving.

Pedro Goncalves would improve Aston Villa and West Ham

Goncalves has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past. He will add goals and creativity to the Aston Villa and West Ham attack if they can get the deal done. He is versatile enough to operate on both flanks, and he has 18 goals and 16 assists in all competitions.

Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins for goals and creativity this season. They need to add more depth to the side, especially now that they will be competing in the Champions League. Goncalves would be a quality acquisition for them.

Similarly, West Ham need more quality and depth in the attack. If Lucas Paqueta ends up leaving the club in the summer, they will have to replace him adequately and the Sporting CP winger could form a quality partnership with Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus in the final third.