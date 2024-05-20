Bayern Munich are said to be considering Burnley manager Vincent Kompany for the vacant coaching position at the Bundesliga giants.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the German club have recently discussed the Belgian coach but face competition from other interested parties.

Following the announcement last week that Roberto De Zerbi will be leaving Brighton this summer, the Seagulls are also believed to be considering a move for the Burnley boss.

The former Man City star’s stock doesn’t seem to have dropped despite the Clarets being relegated from the Premier League this season. Kompany improved his side’s performances towards the end of the campaign but it was too late to avoid the Championship.

The 38-year-old attracted a lot of attention for his work last season as Burnley became one of the best teams to ever compete in the Championship, with their 101 points being the sixth highest in the history of the division.

It remains to be seen if Kompany leaves Burnley as a move to Bayern Munich would be a shock for many.

Head coach search embarrassing for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s search for a new head coach has turned into an embarrassment for the Bundesliga giants having decided to move on from Thomas Tuchel mid-season.

The Bavarian outfit have been turned down by Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick, which left Bayern considering keeping Tuchel before the former Chelsea boss turned down their approach.

Kompany would be an interesting appointment but only time will tell if the Bundesliga giants officially go down the path of the Burnley manager.