Manchester United have an interest in a potential transfer move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, and the Toffees already have a possible replacement in mind in the form of Davinson Sanchez.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Sanchez, formerly of Tottenham, could leave Galatasaray this summer amid plenty of interest in him from Premier League clubs, including Everton as they face the potential threat of losing Branthwaite.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a superb season in the Premier League and has an asking price of around €70million, which is currently seen as too high for Man Utd, though they like the player and are joined by other big names such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in appreciating him.

No moves have been made yet for Branthwaite, but Everton are eyeing up Sanchez just in case, with the Colombia international performing well during his time in Turkey and also working himself onto the radars of others such as Fulham and West Ham, as well as Serie A giants Napoli.

Branthwaite transfer: Will Man United swoop for the Everton defender?

Branthwaite looks like he could be just what United need in defence at the moment, with Erik ten Hag’s side suffering a lot this season due to ageing and injury prone players at the back, while Raphael Varane is now out of contract and leaving Old Trafford.

It might be worth paying up for Branthwaite, but it’s also understandable that the Red Devils don’t want to over-pay again after signing so many expensive flops in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Everton fans will surely be hoping their club can remain firm and keep Branthwaite unless a big offer comes in, with Sanchez probably not likely to inspire much confidence as a replacement, even if he does seem to have improved since his time at Spurs.

The 27-year-old could also be a useful option for Fulham as they prepare to lose Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer, while West Ham are looking at him amid interest in Nayef Aguerd. Galatasaray would be open to offers of around €25-30m.