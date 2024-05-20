Ajax forward Brian Brobbey has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months and he has now fuelled further speculations surrounding his future by expressing his admiration for clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United.

The 22-year-old striker has revealed that Arsenal are a very nice club and it would be an attractive destination for him. The player feels the same way about Manchester United as well.

He said to Soccer News: “Arsenal, I think that is a very nice club. If you look at that stadium. A very nice club, but that also applies to Manchester United, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.”

It is hardly a surprise because Arsenal and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world. However, Ajax do not plan to sell the player any time soon and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Arsenal and Manchester United have not had any concrete links with the player in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if the player’s comments encourage them to make a move in the summer.

Brian Brobbey would be a useful addition

It is no secret that Arsenal need to bring in attacking reinforcements during the summer transfer window. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals regularly and they need a new striker. Brobbey could be a quality long-term acquisition for them. He has the potential to develop into a quality striker in the Premier League with the right guidance.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture young players at the club and he could play a key role in the development of the Ajax striker as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could use more depth in the attack. They have signed Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line and the Denmark international has done quite well this past season. However, he needs more support in the attack. Signing another talented young striker could sort out the Manchester United attacking unit for the future.

Brobbey has 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season.