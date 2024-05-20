Arsenal eye 3 potential striker targets as Arteta plots major transfer overhaul to hit 90+ points next season

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up Ajax striker Brian Brobbey if they can’t sign Alexander Isak this summer, with Newcastle United perhaps looking unlikely to sell.

Viktor Gyokeres is also on the Gunners’ radar, but it seems Brobbey might be above him on the list for the time being, with Mikel Arteta seeking to bring in a top forward to help put together a side that can get over 90 points in the Premier League next season, according to the Independent.

Brobbey has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season with Ajax, and it now makes sense that the 22-year-old could become a priority to give this Arsenal side more of a goal threat after below-par campaigns from the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

The Independent note that a striker is not the only position Arteta wants to strengthen, with a left-back also one of the areas they’re looking at, plus another midfielder.

On top of that, the report states that as many as three or four players could leave the Emirates Stadium, so it looks like being another busy summer for the north London giants.

Brobbey transfer part of major Arsenal overhaul?

Given that Arsenal only finished two points behind Manchester City, perhaps there isn’t too much of a need for Arteta to rip everything up and try again, but it’s also clear that if not for a few weak links in this squad, they could surely have won the title this year.

Jesus and Nketiah simply don’t look good enough, and while Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have performed well up front at times, it may be that neither player will continue in that role in the long-term, with more of a specialist surely needed.

Brobbey looks like someone who is only going to keep on improving in the next few years, so one imagines fans would be happy with him if the more Premier League-proven Isak isn’t available.