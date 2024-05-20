Chelsea are looking to improve their defensive options at the end of the season and they have identified the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as a potential target.

According to Tutto Juve, they will face competition from Manchester United for the Brazilian defender. The Red Devils have been linked with the 27-year-old for a while and it will be interesting to see which of the two clubs come forward with an official proposal.

The defender has a contract with the Italian club until 2028, and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. Juventus will hold significant power during negotiations and they will look to demand the premium for him.

The report claims that offers in excess of €70 million will be required to sign the Brazilian defender.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to sign a quality defender this summer, especially after the departure of Thiago Silva. They have looked vulnerable at the back of this season and they need to improve in that department if they want to compete for trophies and return to the UEFA Champions League. Similarly, Manchester United will have to bring in a quality replacement for Raphael Varane.

Gleison Bremer would improve Chelsea and Man United

The Brazilian has proven himself in Italian football over the years and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He could improve both clubs defensively and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world and they will be attractive destinations for the 27-year-old defender. They have the financial resources to pay a premium for him as well.

Both clubs have been quite disappointing in recent seasons and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. Signing top quality players like Bremer will help them improve in the coming seasons.