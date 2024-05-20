Chelsea and Tottenham join the race to sign €65m-rated Arsenal target

Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig at the end of the season and his performances have caught the attention of multiple Premier League clubs.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are keen on securing his services at the end of the season. The Blues are desperate to improve their attacking unit and the 20-year-old Slovenian could prove to be a superb acquisition.

He has 19 goals in all competitions and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience experience. Chelsea need someone who can lead the line for them and score goals consistently. Nicolas Jackson has been quite mediocre this season and they need to bring in an upgrade on the former La Liga striker.

The Slovenian would be a long-term investment for them and he is highly rated across Europe. He could develop into a key player for them and a quality performer in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Tottenham want Benjamin Sesko

Meanwhile, they will face competition from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as well. The Gunners have been heavily linked with with the €65 million-rated striker in recent weeks. They will need to bring in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has scored four times in the league season. Sesko would be a superb addition to the Arsenal attack.

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They are yet to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Harry Kane and the 20-year-old Slovenian could be the ideal option for them. He has proven himself to be a reliable goal scorer in the Bundesliga and he could be tempted to join a big club in the Premier League. Tottenham will be able to provide him with regular gametime and he could improve them immensely in the final third.

It will be interesting to see which of the three English clubs manage to secure an agreement with RB Leipzig.