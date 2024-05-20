Everton have made plans to complete the permanent signing of Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, according to the club’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

Leeds plays Southampton in the playoff final at Wembley with one game remaining in their season to guarantee their promotion to the Premier League.

The Championship club would hold more authority over their outgoings if they get promoted to the Premier League.

Harrison was one of a number of players who left the club last summer after their relegation to the Championship.

On Sunday, the last day of the Premier League season, Harrison’s loan at Everton came to an end.

Despite receiving two point deductions, Harrison helped the team avoid relegation.

The winger only had a role in seven goals in 35 games for Sean Dyche’s side but has been ever-present following an early injury, and his work rate has not gone unnoticed among the Everton supporters on Merseyside.

The winger’s loan has now ended, and according to the club’s official website, he will return to Elland Road.

According to Kevin Thelwell, director of football, Harrison’s future might depend on the outcome of Leeds United’s play-off final.

“We also thank Arnaut and Jack for their roles in the progress made by our Men’s Senior Team this season under Sean and his coaching staff. We will continue discussions with Leeds regarding Jack’s future in the coming weeks.”

Everton’s move for Harrison depends on what the future holds for Leeds United.

Leeds United hold power over Harrison’s future

If they get promoted to the Premier League, they would be willing to keep the 27-year-old winger at the club.

Promotion to the Premier League would provide them financial stability that they are looking for amid reports of the club facing trouble in balancing their books.

The Toffees want to keep the player at the club after he helped them avoid relegation but they would be hoping Leeds United lose the Championship play-off final.