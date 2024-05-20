Juventus attacker Matias Soule has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Crystal Palace are keen on him.

According to Tuttosport, the Italian giants are looking to raise funds for their own signings and they could sanction the departure of the Argentine attacker this summer. He has been on loan at Italian club Frosinone and he has had an impressive campaign with them.

Soule has 11 goals in all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Crystal Palace. He can operate anywhere across the front three and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

Crystal Palace have finished the season strongly and they will look to build on it and perform at a high level next season. They have a talented squad and a quality manager at their disposal. Signing a talented young attacker like Soule will only help improve their squad further.

Juventus are hoping to sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer and they will not be able to offer the Argentine attacker ample game time. It would be ideal for the young player to move on as well. If Crystal Palace can provide him with regular opportunities, they will be an attractive destination for the player.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting step up for the young attacker and regular football in the top flight would accelerate his development. Crystal Palace have quality attackers like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. Playing alongside them will help Soule improve further in the coming months.

Crystal Palace will need to improve their squad if they want to push for a top half finish next season. It will be interesting to see if they can advantage of the situation and sign in the Argentine attacker in the coming weeks. He would be a quality long term investment for them and he has the attributes to develop into a top class player for the club.