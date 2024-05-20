Eddie Howe expects Newcastle attacker to stay at the club next season

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has been a reliable player for Newcastle in terms of quality but his availability remains a major concern. He has had his fair share of injury problems and the player is now expected to be on the move.

However manager Eddie Howe has revealed that he expects Wilson to be playing for Newcastle next season.

Howe said to the Chronicle: “I expect him to come back. I expect him to be at Newcastle next season. I love my players, I love all of them. But different players at different times you might have to say goodbye to them. “Whether that’s me leaving or them leaving. That is part and parcel of football. But I want to keep him at this football club.”

He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Alexander Isak and Wilson are the only strikers at the club and the Magpies will have to replace him adequately if Wilson decides to move on.

At 32, moving to Saudi Arabia might not be such a bad idea for the player. It would allow him to pocket a lucrative contract and the lesser intensity of the Saudi Arabian league could be ideal for the player given his injury problems as well.

However, Newcastle cannot afford to head into the new season with just one striker at their disposal and they will have to sign a quality goalscorer if Wilson decides to move on.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Newcastle will have to strengthen their squad significantly in order to do well next season. They will have to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations as well and therefore they will not be able to spend freely.