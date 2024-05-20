Everton captain Seamus Coleman has admitted the club may struggle to ‘hide’ Jarrad Branthwaite following a stellar breakthrough season.

Still only 21 years old, Branthwaite has been among Everton’s best players this season, exuding quality and composure beyond his years at the heart of Sean Dyche’s defence.

Branthwaite ended the 2023/24 campaign second only to centre-back partner James Tarkowski for interceptions (50), clearances (157) and passes completed (1,105) among Everton players, while he was third for aerial duels won (95). Branthwaite’s goal in Everton’s first Goodison derby win over Liverpool since 2010 back in April will also live long in the memory.

The youngster’s form this campaign — which follows on from a productive loan at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in 2022/23 — was rewarded with his first senior call-up for England back in March, with many now calling for him to be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s European Championships.

Everton captain Coleman has not been shy in praising his talented teammate.

“He’s top class. You see him every week, he’s unbelievable,” Coleman said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo) following Everton’s 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign.

“The maturity has grown and it just shows how good it is to get out and play some football and grow your own wings. He came back a much more confident player and person, and he’s great to have around the place.

“Let’s not underestimate the influence of Tarky alongside him – they’ve worked extremely well together. The future is bright for Jarrad if he keeps his feet on the ground.”

Everton face battle to keep Branthwaite this summer

The unfortunate truth for Everton right now, especially given their financial predicament, is that any exciting youngster is bound to attract attention from other clubs.

Manchester United are just one of many understood to be keen on Branthwaite, with sources also telling CaughtOffside that the Toffees have highlighted former Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez as a possible replacement.

And while Everton would love to keep hold of Branthwaite for at least one more year following his role in guiding the club to 15th despite an eight-point deduction, the harsh reality is that it may be hard to keep him away from prying eyes.

“He’s in the England picture and is modest, humble and hardworking,” Coleman added. “There have been games this season where I’ve been watching and thinking he’s incredible athletically and on the ball. I want to be fair and not speak too much about him, but you can’t really hide talent like that for long.”