Chelsea finished the season in sixth position in the Premier League.

After spending most of the season in the midtable position, the Blues came back stronger to finish the season in a respectable position by qualifying for Europe.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino’s job has been under scrutiny for a long time due to his team’s inconsistent performances.

The Argentine manager still faces an uncertain future at the club after failing to make a huge impact since his promising move to the club last summer.

The west London club reached the Carabao Cup final but lost against an inexperienced Liverpool side.

While in the FA Cup, they were beaten by Premier League champions Manchester City in the semi-final.

Nothing worked for the Blues this season and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has now sparked rumours of Pochettino’s sacking at the club.

Ferdinand has shared that he has heard that the former Tottenham manager could soon be getting sacked by the club.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said:

‘I reckon there will be a managerial merry-go-round. And from what I’m hearing about Pochettino, I’m not sure he’s going to be there at Chelsea.

‘The mutterings I’m hearing coming out, I don’t know if it’s going to end well there.’

The former Premier League defender has some inside information from his sources about the future of Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

When the Man United legend was told that the Chelsea manager has won over fans and he should be backed, he replied:

‘But I don’t think it’s in their hands.

‘It’s the hierarchy and I think there could be a decision being made between those guys. I don’t think he’ll be there, if I was a betting man.’

The move to sack Pochettino would require approval from Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the private equity firm run by José E. Feliciano and Behdad Eghbali.

However, the ownership group of Chelsea is unsure if a change is necessary prior to an evaluation that has not yet been scheduled.

Chelsea boss deserves more time at the club

Pochettino has shown encouraging signs in the last few months and the players have responded to him.

He deserves more time to prove himself at the club as he has been influential in improving the game of some of his players.

With clever business in the market this summer, Chelsea can become a top four team next season and make progress.