This summer is one of change at West Ham as the London club moves on from the David Moyes era and that could see several players leave the Hammers, with Flynn Downes being a potential departure.

This season has not been a positive one for West Ham as they finished the Premier League in ninth place and didn’t get close to winning any of the cup competitions. Julen Lopetegui is set to come in and try to change their fortunes for the 2024/25 campaign but the Spanish coach will lose players.

Lucas Paqueta’s exit is a big worry for fans of the London club as Man City remain interested in the Brazilian having attempted to sign the midfielder last summer.

According to The Athletic, Flynn Downes is another who could depart the London Stadium as the 25-year-old is open to leaving West Ham during the summer transfer window.

The Englishman is currently on loan at Southampton and he remains keen to stay with the Championship club beyond this season as the Saints could potentially compete in the Premier League should they win the Championship play-off final.

Flynn Downes should be given West Ham chance

Downes joined West Ham from Swansea City as part of a £12m deal during the 2022 summer transfer window. The midfielder signed a five-year deal but was never given a chance by Moyes.

The 25-year-old has played for the Hammers just 35 times but Moyes seemingly believed the player was not ready for the Premier League and sent him to Southampton for the current season.

The East London club do not have a lot of young players in their squad and there is a case to be made for giving Downes a chance; however, with Lopetegui expected to add to his squad, the 25-year-old may be sold to help fund new recruits.