After six months of agreeing to a new contract, Carlos Tevez has resigned from his position as manager of Argentine giants Independiente.

Right after the team lost their opening league game of the season, 3-1 at home against Talleres de Cordoba, and was unable to advance to the Argentine League Cup final, Tevez decided to quit.

Following his time at Rosario Central, where he concluded with a record of six victories, eleven draws, and seven defeats, Tevez had his second coaching stint.

A club statement was posted by Independiente on their official X account:

“We want to inform you that Carlos Tevez has informed the president of the Club, Nestor Grindetti, on behalf of the Board of Directors, that he has taken the decision not to continue as coach of the professional team after the match we will play tomorrow (Sunday) against Platense for the second round of the Professional Football League.

“From the Institution, we want to highlight the commitment and professionalism of the outgoing coaching staff, who bravely took charge of a complex sporting moment and have led us towards a path of new objectives that we will try to achieve in the short term.”

Carlos Tevez, 40, took over as Independiente’s head coach in August 2023.

He extended his contract till December of the same year.

This choice was taken following his successful transformation of the squad from relegation prospects to championship contenders in the previous campaign.

In 31 games, he had 14 victories, 11 draws, and 6 losses.

Seven-time Copa Libertadores champions Independiente are having financial difficulties off the pitch despite their illustrious past.

Tevez played for Premier League rivals Man United and Man City

After playing for a number of teams, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, and Shanghai Shenhua, Tevez shifted his attention to management in 2022.

Tevez represented West Ham, Manchester United, and Manchester City in 201 Premier League games, amassing 84 goals.

He won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League twice with Man United and then went on to win another league title with rivals Man City.